DEWART - Ruth G. Thomas, 92, of Dewart, died Tuesday, June 2, 2021, at her home.
Born Aug. 18, 1928, in Northumberland County, she was a daughter of the late Simon Luke and Lillian Irene (Gray) Auker. On Jan. 17, 1948, she married Richard D. Thomas Sr., who preceded her in death April 28, 2002. Together they celebrated 54 years of marriage.
Ruth was 1947 graduate of Watsontown High School. She worked at a variety of local jobs, including the Dewart livestock auction, JC Penney’s, Williamsport, drove a school bus and Thomas General Store, Montgomery.
She was member of St. John’s United Methodist Church, Dewart.
Ruth volunteered with the Red Cross for 25 years.
She was well known for baking her excellent pies and cakes, even selling them to local restaurants. Ruth loved to crochet and was an avid reader.
Surviving are her children, Richard D. Thomas Jr., of Montgomery, Susan Thomas, of Watsontown and Timothy Thomas, of Allenwood; one sister, Vera Young, of Watsontown; five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by two sisters, Dorothy and Virginia Albertson; one brother, Wilbur Auker and one granddaughter, Heather Hockenbrock.
Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family in Uniontown Cemetery, Allenwood.
The family suggests memorial contributions in Ruth’s memory be made to the Montgomery Public Library, 1 S. Main St. Montgomery, PA 17752.
The family is being assisted by Grenoble Funeral Home & Crematory, 308 Main St., Watsontown.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.
Commented