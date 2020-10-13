MILTON — A visitation time for family and friends of Charles “Bucky” Klobe, 76, who passed away on July 9, 2019, will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, at the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
During this time, the family asks for everyone to wear masks and practice social distancing.
Contributions in Bucky’s name may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 3544 N. Progress Ave., Ste. 101, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
