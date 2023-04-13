WATSONTOWN — Richard J. Tanner, 83, of Watsontown, passed away April 12, 2023, at Valley View Nursing Center, Montoursville, PA.
Dick was a graduate of Milton High School, Class of 1957. A veteran of the US Army, where he served at the Sacramento Army Depot as a surveillance camera repairman and photo developer. He retired from Shippers Car Line in Milton as a tank welder after 34 years; where he was often referred to as Bolt Man and Torch Man as he would cut the bolt off with a torch without ruining the threads!
He enjoyed fishing on the Susquehanna River in his johnboat, where he taught his late wife Rita how to fish, while he was secretly on the lookout for that big walleye! He also fished at the Weikert cabin where his favorite spot was where the cold mountain water of Weikert Run fed into Penns Creek.
Dick was an avid hunter for over 70 years, where he took pride in his deer hunting record of getting a buck or doe every year for 41 years straight.
He loved telling jokes and puns; meeting someone new meant he had a new audience for those jokes!
Preceded in death by his wife Rita (Tyrell) of 23 years, his father Guy E “Mickey” and mother Margaret (Neiman) Tanner, sisters Cleta Mathias and Marian Kistler, and brother Guy David Tanner. Also step-daughter Katie Davis.
He is survived by daughters Verna Tanner of Olympia, WA, (wife Caroline Geist) and Linda Patt of Deltaville, VA, (husband Steven Patt), grandson Lance Garza of Blackstone, VA, (with Emily Conner), and sister Frances Davis of Sunbury. Step-daughters Sara Shultz of Moshannon, (husband Dennis, children Hanna Godley, Ian Maxwell, Molly Maxwell) and Megan Davis of Northumberland, PA.
There will be no services, however his ashes will be scattered at a later date by family. Arrangements are being handled by Dale Ranck Cremation & Funeral Care, 125 N. Front Street, Milton.
For Online Condolences please go to www.DaleRanck.com
P.S. Dad, you made the paper today.
