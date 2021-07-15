MILTON — George D. Bolich, 92, formerly of Milton, passed away on Monday, July 5, 2021, at RiverWoods, Lewisburg.
Born Dec. 29,1928, in Sunbury, he was a son of the late Daniel H. and Cortie (Hoover) Bolich. He was married to the former Bebe Wintersteen. Together they celebrated 69 years of marriage.
George was a 1946 graduate of Milton High School and had worked for Clemen’s Machine Shop in Milton. He served in the US Army.
He was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, the American Legion, F&AM, and 40 et 8 Club, all of Milton, and the Keystoners Drum and Bugle Corps.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Brian Bolich of Milton; a daughter, Carol Templin of Muncy; five grandchildren, Jeremy Bolich, Jennifer Bartlett, Jamie Druessel, Amber Thomas, and Cory Templin; and 13 great-grandchildren, Blaise Bolich, Noah Bolich, Elijah Bolich, Gabriel Bolich, Hope Harrington, Skyler Harrington, Alissa Bartlett, Nate Druessel, Zak Druessel, Nick Druessel, Autumn Druessel, Chase Templin and Klara Templin.
He was preceded in death by a son, Bruce Bolich.
Friends and relatives will be received from 11:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday, July 20, at the Christ Wesleyan Church, 363 Stamm Road, Milton. A memorial service will begin at 11 with the Rev. Ken Paulhamus officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in Harmony Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
