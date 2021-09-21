MILTON - Glenn F. Shampanore, 57, of Milton, passed away Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, after a brave struggle with cancer.
Born Sept. 17, 1964, in Flemington, N.J., he was the son of Frederick and Claire (Long) Shampanore.
Glenn was a 1983 graduate of Milton High School and he worked in construction for Frank
Cotner Construction and then for Zartman Construction. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, snow
skiing, and roller skating. He was a craftsman who enjoyed wood carving.
He is survived by his parents; a daughter, Libby Shampanore of Milton; and a brother, James Shampanore of Milton; an aunt, Joyce Jamieson and an uncle, Richard Long and wife, Dana of Coudersport.
A celebration of Glenn’s life will be held at a later date.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton PA, 17847. Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
