NEW COLUMBIA — Randolph R. Follmer, 68, of Northeast Street, New Columbia passed away on May 12, 2021, at his home.
Born in Williamsport, Pa., on Jan. 18, 1953, he was the son of the late Randolph L. and Doris Mae (Young) Follmer. He was married on Jan. 7, 2003, to the former Bonnie J. Ellis.
Randy was a 1970 graduate of Plainfield High School in New Jersey.
He worked as a commercial painter and was also a jack of all trades. He served in the Navy during the Vietnam War, serving on the USS Forrestal.
He was an avid hunter. He enjoyed the outdoors and liked gardening his own. He enjoyed time with his dog Tanner, and making his rounds checking in on kids, grandchildren, and friends. He enjoyed taking his road cruises and mountain rides and being anyones driver.
He is survived by his wife, Bonnie; daughter, Brie Shultz and husband, Eric of Danville; sons, Rudy Follmer and girlfriend Deb ArtLey of Danville, Luke Follmer and wife, Katrina of Danville; stepson Lynn Yocum and wife Hannah of Milton. Grandchildren, Kierra and Layne Shultz, Dawson Follmer, Carlee, Kaycee, and Jaxx Follmer and Lawrence Yocum. Niece Somer Caton and family.
Randy was preceded in death by his sister, Holly Ann Craver and stepson Lenny Yocum
A celebration of life will be at 1 p.m. June 19, 2021, at the Shultz Pavillion, 351 Reed Road, Danville, Pa 17821
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton and condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.