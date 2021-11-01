WATSONTOWN — Terri Ann Hauck, 54, of Watsontown, died Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at the Gatehouse, Williamsport, with her family by her side.
Born Dec. 14, 1966, in Renovo, she was a daughter of the late William M. Sanford and Rita G. (Wheeler) Sanford, who survives. On Nov. 25, 1989, she married Todd E. Hauck, who survives. Together they celebrated 31 years of marriage.
Terri was a 1984 graduate of Bucktail Area High School. She owned and operated Monogramming Plus since 1995 where she did various printing, embroidery and silk screening work.
She attended Bethany United Methodist Church, Milton.
Terri was a member of the Rainbows of the Renovo Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star, Watsontown Lioness Club, Warrior Run Women’s Club, and the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Sunbury, where she was recently awarded Eagle of the year.
She enjoyed playing the piano, putting together puzzles and crafting. Terri was especially fond of Christmas, including decorating and taking care of her Christmas cactuses. She loved to travel and went on 17 cruises with her husband, their favorite being the Grand Cayman. Most importantly, she cherished her family, most notably the time she spent caring for her daughter, Chelsie.
Surviving, in addition to her husband and mother, is one daughter, Chelsie B. Hauck, of Watsontown; one brother, Richard (Ann Marie) Sanford, of Cross Fork; and one sister, Andrea (Walter O’Brien) Pearson, of Sea Island, Ga.
In addition to her father, she was predeceased by one son, Seth Hauck.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at Bethany United Methodist Church, 107 S. Front St., Milton, with Pastor Travis J. Allshouse, officiating.
The family suggests contributions in Terri’s memory be made to the Bethany United Methodist Church, c/o Christmas Decoration Fund, 18 Center St., Milton, PA 17847.
The family is being assisted by Grenoble Funeral Home & Crematory, 308 Main St., Watsontown. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.
Commented