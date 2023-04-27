Pearl O. Wagner

JERSEY SHORE — Pearl O. (Warner) Wenger, 82, wife of Rev. Roger L. Wenger of Locust Street, Jersey Shore, PA, surrounded by family went home to her Lord and Savior on Monday, April 24, 2023.
Born in Hanover, PA on November 9, 1940, she was the daughter of the late John M. and Kathryn Grace (Wintrode) Warner.
She was a 1958 graduate of Eichelberger High School, Hanover, PA and a1 962 graduate of Lancaster Bible College, Lancaster, PA.
Roger and Pearl were wed on June 8, 1963, and shared over 59 years of marriage together.
As a minister’s wife, she shared in her husband’s ministry in many capacities throughout their service to the communities of Westminster, MD, Halifax, PA, Jersey Shore, PA and Lewisburg, PA.
A woman of many talents she was faithful and ready to serve in any manner to her Lord and Savior.
She was a member of Lewisburg Bible Church, Lewisburg, PA.
Along with her husband she is survived by three sons, Michael (Penny) Wenger of Jersey Shore, Matthew (Jessica) Wenger of Birdsboro, PA, and Marcus (Laura) Wenger of Jersey Shore, a sister Doris Saltzgiver of Hanover, PA, 11 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents she was predeceased by a sister Jean Saltzgiver.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at 11 a.m. in the Wayne P. Urbine Funeral Home Inc. (d/b/a Cremation Society of North Central PA) 408 South Main St., Jersey Shore, PA, with Rev. Jeffrey Howell and Pearl’s son Pastor Michael Wenger officiating. A visitation will be held in the funeral home on Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of the service. (Parking is located behind the funeral home along Cherry Alley). Private Interment will be held in Jersey Shore Cemetery. If desired memorials may be made in Pearl’s name to the Lewisburg Bible Church, 311 Hospital Drive, Lewisburg, PA 17837.
