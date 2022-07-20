MILTON — Crystal J. Buck, 69, of Raymond Sreet, Milton, passed away on July 18, 2022, at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg. Born in Bloomsburg on Sept. 20, 1952, she was the daughter of the late Beverly A. Schenck. She was married to Earl W. Buck, Jr., who survives.
Crystal was a 1970 graduate of Danville High School and she worked at the Milton Shoe Factory. She enjoyed hunting and she liked to crochet. Crystal liked flowers and she kept a flower garden. Her greatest love was time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren. Crystal will be greatly missed by her dog, Sadie.
She is survived by her husband, Earl; a son, Earl W. Buck III and wife Christiane of Oregon; two daughters, Beverly A. Campbell of Shamokin, and Shannon H. Guffey and fiancée, Kevin Fitzpatrick of Selinsgrove; two brothers, Michael Schenck of Hughesville and Perry Schenck of Washingtonville; nine grandchildren; and six great grandchildren.
Crystal was preceded in death by a brother, William Starr; and a sister, Susan McCarty.
Friends and relatives will be received from 6 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 21, at the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton, where funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. with Pastor Butch Woolsey officiating.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com
