MILTON — Christine D. Johnson, 94, of Milton, passed away on Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation.
Born Jan. 15, 1927, in Albany, Ala., she was the daughter of the late Joe and Mary (Toney) Davis. She was married to Walter “Bo” Johnson until his death on Oct. 12, 1976.
She was a member of St. Paul’s AME Church, Milton, where she was a stewardess and trustee. She was also a volunteer with Meals on Wheels.
She had worked for Furman Foods in Northumberland and Gotham Steel in New York. She enjoyed cooking and baking and most of all spending time with her family and friends. She looked forward every year to the Dorsey-Johnson Reunion and the Milton Harvest Festival Parade.
Christine is survived by a daughter, Joanna Johnson of Milton; a son, Daniel “Tony” Johnson (Lisa) of Milton; four grandchildren, David, Derik (Kari), Dupree and Christine (Spencer); two great-grandchildren, Summer and Callie; and a host of nieces and nephews who loved her.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Nan Jackson and Minnie Jackson.
Friends and relatives will be received from 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 5, at the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton. Funeral services will begin at 4 with the Rev. Anthony Vicney officiating. Private burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
Commented