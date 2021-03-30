MIFFLINBURG - Donald W. Shemory, 81, of 45 E. Green St., Mifflinburg, entered into rest at 4:45 p.m., Monday, March 29, 2021, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
He was born Nov. 20, 1939, in West Buffalo Township, a son of the late Elmer H. and Treva (Stahlnecker) Shemory. On June 25, 1967, he married the former Kathleen H. Lawver, who survives.
Don was a 1959 graduate of Mifflinburg High School. He was employed at American Home Foods, formerly Chef Boyardee.
Don served in the US National Guard from 1961 until his honorable discharge in 1967.
He was a member of Dreisbach United Church of Christ, Lewisburg.
Don was a member of the Mifflinburg American Legion Post 410, and New Berlin American Legion Post 957, Mifflinburg Moose Lodge 1396, and the North American Fishing Club. He was also a member of the Hall of Fame for Central
Pennsylvania Bowling Association, where he accomplished four 300-point games.
He was a life member of the National Rifle Club, Buffalo Valley Sportsmen’s Club, and Bass Masters.
Surviving, in addition to his wife of 53 years, is one brother-in-law, William Smith, of Lewisburg; nieces Annette Feltman and Tammy Sears; nephew Scott Shemory; great-niece, Erin Sears, and great-nephews, Logan and Brandon Feltman, and Ethan Sears.
He was preceded in death by one brother, E. Harold Shemory, and one sister, Shirley Smith.
A private funeral service will be held at Dreisbach United Church of Christ, with the Rev. Nathan Druckenmiller, officiating, followed by burial in the church cemetery.
A public celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to SPCA of Danville, 1467 Bloom Road, Danville, or online at https://www.pspca.org/donate.
Arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg. Leave your condolences online at www.rouppfuneralhome.com.
