MILTON — Erlyn R. Keefer, 89 of Milton, went home to his heavenly father at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Evangelical Community Hospital with his loving family by his side. Born on October 1, 1933, in rural Milton, he was the son of the late Ralph and Grace (Fetzer) Keefer. On February 16, 1957 he married the former Mary Erdley and shared 66 wonderful years of marriage.
Erlyn was a 1951 graduate of Milton High School. He worked various positions until 1953 when he started at American Home Foods aka Chef-Boy-Ar-Dee and worked in the office, then a foreman in the plant and back in the office until his retirement in 1995 after 42 years.
He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Milton. In his younger life he was Member and Treasurer of Chillisquaque Presbyterian Church, Potts Grove for 60 years. Treasurer of the Presbytery of Northumberland for 25 years. He was also a member of Milton Kiwanis Club, Area Management Club, Easter Seal Society and the local AARP chapter. After retirement he volunteered at Red Cross Bloodmobiles, delivered Meals on Wheels, took people to appointments through LOVE, INC. He spent his retirement “free time” by enjoying traveling with PA Ridgerunners to various places of interest throughout the United States. You could also find him visiting Major League baseball games with family and friends. He was a lifelong fan of Penn State Athletics and enjoyed going to home football games and also rooting for the Detroit Tigers.
Surviving in addition to his wife are a son, Richard (Maryann) Keefer, Reedsville and daughter Carol (Craig) Pursel of Mifflinburg. He was blessed with seven grandchildren, Christopher (Jennifer) Keefer of Altoona, Stephan (Nicole) Keefer of Yeagerstown, Bradley (Sara) Keefer of Littlestown, Ryan (Jillian) Keefer of Reedsville, Alicia (Zachary) Showers of Kratzerville, Hannah Pursel of Mifflinburg and Aaron Pursel of Mifflinburg. He was extremely proud of his 10 Great Grandchildren, Camden, Tenley, Madison, Brody, Jase, Vanessa, Matthew, Cooper, Audra Keefer and Trey Showers.
Erlyn is also survived by 2 Sisters-in-law, Irene Kessler and Jennie McNier and 1 Brother-in-law, Richard Erdley and many Nieces and Nephews.
He was preceded in death by two sisters and brother-in-law, Aida and (Jacob) Confer and Ethel Jean Shriver and Niece, Marian Bieber.
Friends and relatives will be received from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, May 1, at the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday May 2, at the First Presbyterian Church, 47 Walnut St., Milton, with the Rev. Dr. Steve Shirk and the Rev John Pfeil officiating. Burial will follow in Milton Cemetery.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com
