MILTON — Matthew E. Walker, 36, of Hepburn Street, Milton, passed away on June 14, 2022, in Selinsgrove. Born in Lewisburg on May 24, 1986, he was the son of the late Jeanette (Reich) Walker.
Matthew attended Milton schools and he worked in construction. He liked hunting and fishing.
He is survived by his daughters, Kailyn and Mariah Walker of New Columbia; two sisters, Amber Walker of Milton and Tricia Troutman of Milton and her husband, John Troutman of Watsontown; a brother, Corey Wertz of White Deer; his girlfriend, Denise Coax of Millmont; his former wife, Amy Walker of New Columbia; his aunt, Carol Reich of Milton; six nieces; two nephews; and many other aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Jeanette; and his maternal grandmother Joanne Rathburn Reich.
Friends and relatives will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, June 20, at the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.