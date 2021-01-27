MILTON - Geraldine “Gerry” E. Forrey, 77, formerly of Mount Zion Road, Milton, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at RiverWoods Nursing Home.
A native of Northumberland County, she was born April 23, 1943, in Milton, a daughter of the late Leroy and Eleanor (Enterline) Reidel. She was married to Larry E. Forrey who preceded her in death Feb. 2, 2017.
Gerry was a member of the Milton High School Class of 1961. She worked at Chef Boyardee, now ConAgra, for many years.
She enjoyed attending her class activities, ceramics, reading, jig-saw puzzles and crossword puzzles.
Surviving are two daughters, Leslie (Mike) Robinson of Milton, and Carol (Carson) Koch of Milton; two granddaughters, Makenna Koch of Milton and Kayla (Jeffrey) Wilver of Palmyra; a grandson, Mattison Ishman of Milton; and two great-grandchildren, Conner Wilver and Avery Wilver of Palmyra. Also surviving are two sisters, Carol Ream of Michigan and Eileen Yocum of Watsontown; and a brother, Leroy (Ginger) Reidel Jr. of New Columbia.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family with a Celebration of Life Service will be held later.
The family will provide flowers and asks that donations in Gerry's memory be made to the National Parkinson's Research Foundation.
Funeral arrangements are by the Shaw Funeral Home, Lewisburg.
