Virginia Hauck

WATSONTOWN — Virginia “Gin” Hauck, 76, of Watsontown passed away Monday, July 4, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
She was born May 15, 1946, in Lewisburg, a daughter of the late William and Erma (Prowant) Wertz. On Oct. 16, 1966, she married Richard Hauck, who preceded her in death July 16, 1997. Together they celebrated 31 years of marriage.
Gin was a graduate of Milton High School. She worked at various places over the years, including, Jasper Wood Products, Zenith, Masonite and Weis Markets.
She was a member of Faith Chapel United Methodist Church, White Deer, and the Warrior Run Fire Department Auxiliary.
Most importantly, Gin loved spending time with her family.
Surviving are a son, Steve Hauck, of Danville; daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Fred Weaver, of Milton; two sisters and one brother-in-law, Yvonne and Charles Burrows, of New Columbia and Lois Kilcoyne, of Hughesville; two grandchildren, Heather Lankford and William Buck; and five great-grandchildren, Madalyn and Mia Lankford, and William, Riley and Alaina Buck.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a brother, Ronnie Wertz; two sisters, Shirley Mae Mitch and Madeline “Nance” Witmer; and a brother in infancy.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday in Highland Cemetery, New Columbia, with Pastor Jason Weirich, officiating.
The family suggests memorial contributions in her memory be made to Warrior Run Area Fire Department, P.O. Box 8, Watsontown, PA 17777.
The family is being assisted by Grenoble Funeral Home & Crematory, 308 Main St., Watsontown.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com
