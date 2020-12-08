WHITE DEER — Eugene L. “Geno” McBryan, 92, of White Deer, died Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at his home.
He was born March 8, 1928, in White Deer, the last surviving child of the late William and Josephine (Hagey) McBryan. In 1952, he married the former Joyce Perry, who preceded him in death in 2008.
Geno was a 1945 graduate of Watsontown High School. He served honorably in the United States Army for several years. Following his time in the service, he worked at Continental Can Company until retirement, and was part owner of the former Black McBryan Amacite.
He was a member of the Watsontown Masonic Lodge No. 401. Geno was an avid hunter and experienced wood craftsman.
Surviving are three children, William McBryan, of Watsontown, Christine Meiser and her husband, Bruce, of Selinsgrove, and Van McBryan and his wife, Susan, of White Deer; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by a daughter-in-law, Lisa McBryan; three brothers and two sisters.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
The family is being assisted by Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home, 308 Main St., Watsontown.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cronrathgrenoblefuneralhome.com.
