MILTON — Jane L. (Wagner) Fisher, 75, of Milton, died Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
She was born on Feb. 3, 1947, in Lewisburg and was the daughter of the late Clyde and Miriam (Heimbach) Wagner.
On Sept. 25, 1965, Jane married Jimmy D. Fisher, Sr. of Milton, who survives, and they celebrated 56 years of marriage together last year.
Jane was a graduate of Milton High School Class of 1965. She worked for H. Warshow and Sons for many years as a lab technician. She was a former member of St. Paul’s U.C.C, West Milton. Jane was a simple person, she loved to spend time with her grandchildren and attending their sporting events, especially the rodeos.
In addition to her husband, Jane is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Jimmy D. and Tiffany Fisher, Jr. of Milton and Jamie T. and Dianna Fisher of Milton; five grandchildren, Abigaile, Wyatt, JC, Stran and Josey; three step granddaughters, Alissa, Maddie and Kaelynn; six brothers and three sisters-in-law, Lee Wagner of Davenport, FL, Thomas and Audrey Wagner of Florida, Charles and Joyce Wagner of Milton, Steven Wagner of Georgia, Ronald Wagner of white Deer and Michael and Karen Wagner of Towanda.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Alzheimer’s Association, 71 N. Franklin Street, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701.
All services for Jane will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Burial will take place at a later date in Highland Cemetery, New Columbia. Arrangements are being handled by Dale Ranck Cremation & Funeral Care, 125 N. Front St., Milton.
