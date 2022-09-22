NEW HAMPSHIRE — Karl L. Patton, 56, passed away on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in New Hampshire.
Karl was the son of Roselee (Gresh) Patton and the late Ralph Patton of Watsontown. He worked his entire life as a chef in the New England area.
He is survived by his wife Carolyn and son Benjamin of New Hampshire, brothers Mark and Brad Patton, both of New York, and sister Lane Patton Taylor of Watsontown.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being handled by Tasker Funeral Home of Dover, New Hampshire.
