MILTON - Roy Shrawder, 74, of Milton-Watsontown, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at the Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born Aug. 6, 1946, in Lewisburg, he was the son of the late Orval and Mildred (Welliver) Shrawder.
He was married to his wife Susan for 54 years and together they raised their two sons, their oldest Michael G. and his wife Denise of Watsontown, and their youngest son Stephen T. and his fiancé Amy Ward of Selinsgrove.
Roy enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, Stephon “Bud” and his wife Amanda, Miss Gabby, and Logan. In addition, he is survived by his brother, Tim of Milton, his sisters, Jean of Watsontown, and Olga of Milton, and by many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and loved ones.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Rodney, Orval “Butch”, Dale, and sister Beverly.
Roy was a 1965 graduate of Milton High School and attended Crossroads Church of the Nazarene in Montandon. He was signed by the Houston Astros out of high school as a pitcher. After injuries forced him to leave the game, he returned home where he ultimately became a truck driver working for Cooper Jarett, Branch, and Ward Trucking. His wife, Susan, was by his side during the journey.
His hobbies included hunting, fishing, bowling, and his biggest passion, besides his family, was coaching and mentoring young baseball players. He was especially dedicated to the players who wanted to learn to pitch.
Being the kind of person Roy was a part of our hearts went with him and we will never be quite the same.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, at Crossroads Church, Montandon.
In lieu of flowers, donations towards the final expenses can be made to Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton, PA 17847.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
