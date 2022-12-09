NORTHUMBERLAND — Linda J. Auman, 74, of Stone School Road, passed away Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at the Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
Linda was born April 18, 1948, in Lewisburg, a daughter of the late W. Neil and Frances L. (Williams) Swanger. On September 13, 1969, she married David Auman who survives.
She attended school in Milton, Northumberland and was a 1966 graduate of Shikellamy High School.
Mrs. Auman was employed in the offices of Weis Markets, Sunbury, where she retired after 44 years of service.
Linda a a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Point Township, where she often served as a greeter. Linda and Dave were active members of the Shikellamy Archery Club, where Linda would help in the kitchen.
She was a talented artist who loved to paint and do pottery and was also a great cook.
In addition to her husband of 53 years, Linda is survived by, three brothers and two sisters-in-law, Neil F. Sanger of Vicksburg, Lee R., Sr. and Sandra K. Swanger of Limestoneville, Victor J. and Elaine Swanger of N.C.; one sister and brother-in-law, Carol A. and Bill Rothermel of Pomona Park, FL; and her many nieces and nephews.
Friends and family may visit from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King St., Northumberland, where funeral services will begin at 11 a.m.
Burial will follow in Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington.
