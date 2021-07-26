Donald N. Everitt

MIFFLINBURG — Donald N. “Dan” Everitt, 88, of Mifflinburg died at home on Sunday, July 25, 2021.
Born on April 24, 1933, in Cowan, son of the late Dean and Martha (Stassner) Everitt. Dan and his wife, the former Judy Spaid, who survives him, lived all of their nearly 60 married years in Mifflinburg.
Dan was a graduate of Mifflinburg High School Class of 1951.
For 20 years, Dan served as Union County Sheriff, initially running the county jail. Prior to this position, he worked as chief deputy sheriff. He also served the community as a part-time Mifflinburg police officer. After his years on the family farm, he worked for Lewisburg Builders Supply. Post-retirement, he worked part-time at Weis Markets and Dominick Adamo Funeral Home in Mifflinburg. He was full of energy and love of people.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children, Deborah E. Lynch (Scott) of Hershey, Elizabeth E. Rollins (Craig) of Rock Hill, S.C., and Andrew D. Everitt (Maricela) of Duryea; and six grandchildren, Patrick Lynch of New York City, Anna Lynch of Philadelphia, Chad Rollins of Denver, Colo., Reagan Rollins of Charlotte, N.C., Joyssen Gonzalez of Avoca, and Julian Everitt of Duryea, and one brother and sister-in-law, Carl and Donna Everitt of Mifflinburg.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Harold Everitt and Kenneth Everitt and one sister, Dorothy Dershem.
A former DeKalb Future Farmer of America winner, Dan’s passions were hunting, the outdoors and volunteering.
As a longtime member of the Mifflinburg Hose Company, Dan responded to many fires and events as a volunteer firefighter. He was a member of the PA Sheriff’s Association, serving as president in 1996. He also was a member of the Lions Club, and for many years, served as the man behind the mascot!
Dan was always a generous family man, friend and active community member, whether through church, clubs, or because he just loved people. All of his children and grandchildren encouraged his corny jokes that made everyone laugh – if not with him, at him.
Dan and Judy enjoyed many adventures together, both at home and on the road. Their favorite memories centered around weeks-long car trips to the American West, where they saw natural land formations, Native American lands, and wildlife. They also loved spending time together on Cape Cod and Maine.
Dan will be fondly remembered and loved by his family and friends.
Family and friends are invited to the visitation from 3 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at the Adamo Funeral Home, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg, where a Life Celebration service will be held at 4 p.m., with Pastor Robert Rice and Rev. Shirley Cornell officiating.
Interment will be private in Lincoln Chapel Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his name can be made to the Mifflinburg Hose Company, 325 Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, PA 17844.
To share in Dan’s online memorial, please visit www.adamofh.com.
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals • Cremations • Monuments, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg.
