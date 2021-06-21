Lois Marie Kirby, 93, passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at her home in South Carolina.
Born in McEwensville, Lois was the daughter of the late William Allen Bower and Dorothy Marie Gold Bower. In February 1952, Lois married the love of her life, Richmond Thomas Kirby, whom she lost earlier this year after just shy of 69 years together.
She devoted her life to raising her family.
Lois was a member of St. Philip Neri Catholic Church and the Women of the Moose. She enjoyed playing casino games, bingo, knitting and NASCAR.
Lois is survived by her children, Virginia Snyder, Linda Kirby, William Kirby, Rosemarie Newport, and Jean Mackey; grandchildren, Eric Foore, Kristen Beck, Kurt Blankenship, Vicky Loughran, Michael Newport, Jessica Newport, Beverly Lenard and Heidi Mackey; great-grandchildren, Ashley Musser, William Wisner, Brittany Wisner, Zach Foore, Adelynn Lenard, Aria Lenard, Abram Lenard, Timothy Beck, Kendall Beck, Haven Beck, Emma Beck, Brayden Stutelberg and Brooke Blankenship; and great-great-grandchildren, Guinevere Wisner and Mya Musser.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 26, in St. Joseph Cemetery, Milton. Officiating will be the Rev. John D. Hoke.
Memorials may be made in Lois’ name to the Special Olympics South Carolina, 109 Oak Park Drive, Irmo, S.C. 29063.
Arrangements are under the care of the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
Commented