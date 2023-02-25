MILTON — Carol A. Gundrum, 77, of King St., Milton, passed away on February 24, 2023, at her home. Born in Lewisburg on August 6, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Lee Walters and Evelyn (Heintzelman) Walters Zimmerman. She was married on January 25, 1964, to Harry E. Gundrum, III who survives.
Carol was a 1963 graduate of Northumberland High School, and she was a homemaker. Carol liked collecting owls and rabbits. She enjoyed feeding the birds and squirrels. She loved all animals. Carol was a fan of country music and Penn State football. Most importantly, she cherished the time spent with her family, which she documented with a large collection of pictures.
She is survived by her husband, Harry; a daughter, Kristy Leanne Cleghorn and husband, Keith, Sr. of Hatboro; a sister, Shirley Miller of Selinsgrove; two grandchildren, Seth Yonkin and Kassandra Tyson; and two stepbrothers, Jerry Zimmerman of Mifflinburg, and Clair Zimmerman of Sunbury.
Carol was preceded in death by a daughter, Sherry Ann Gundrum; a son, Harry “Buddy” Gundrum IV; her stepfather, Winston Zimmerman; and a step brother, Ray Zimmerman.
Friends and relatives will be received from 10-11 a.m. on Tuesday February 28, at the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. with Mike Miller, chaplain at Residential Hospice, officiating. Burial will follow in Harmony Cemetery.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com
