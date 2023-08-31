Edward E. Miller

MILTON — Edward Eugene Miller, 89, of Milton, PA, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at his home on August 25, 2023. He was born August 4, 1934, in Columbus Ohio, the son of the late Bernard and Hilda Johnson Miller.
He graduated from Reynoldsburg High School in Reynoldsburg, Ohio, in 1952.
Ed served his country in the Naval Reserves.
He is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 69 years, Shirley E. Bogart Miller. They were married March 27, 1954.
He was employed as a laborer for American Home Foods for 40 years, retiring in 2000.
He attended Grace Bible Fellowship Church in Northumberland, PA.
An avid outdoorsman, Ed enjoyed deer hunting, trout fishing and camping His other enjoyments including woodworking, cooking and Bible prophecy.
He will be remembered for the pillar of support and guidance he was to his family. always offering loving encouragement and sage advice. He had an innate ability to put everyone at ease with his warm smile and friendly demeanor, making lasting connections with friends and neighbors and will be greatly missed. He will be forever cherished in the memories of his wife, children and grandchildren, who shared countless cherished moments together.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by one son, Bruce K. Miller and his wife, Kelly of Danville, PA, and one daughter, Tambra L. “Tami” Sobyak and her husband Mark of Spring Grove, PA. He is also survived by four grandchildren: Aarynn K. (Jonathan) Pure of Northumberland, PA, Jordan S. Baylor of Reading, PA, Amanda M. (Randy) Thomas of Hanover, PA, and Angelo M. (Sabrina) Chevere of Hanover, PA. Also surviving are two step-grandsons: Ernest R. Ritter, IV of Lewisburg, PA, and George O. Ritter and his fiancé Jessica of Danville, PA, as well as one step-great-grandson, Gideon R. Ritter. He is also survived by one sister, Phyllis Walker of Rochester, NY. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Ed was preceded by the passing of his daughter, Gail K. Baylor in 1996 and one sister, Linda Sue Kaczynski.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Ed’s Life on Saturday, September 16, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Visneski Funeral Home, 42 West Mahoning Street, Danville, PA, with Pastor Alan Tucker officiating. Friends will be received from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Burial will be held in Columbia Hill Cemetery Danville PA
The family will provide flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan’s Purse PO Box 3000 Boone, NC, 28607 or online at Samaritanspurse.org. www.visneski.com
