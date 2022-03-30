Margarete B. Wood

CHEVY Chase, Md. — On March 7, 2022, Margie Buoy Wood passed away at home in Chevy Chase, Md., at age 98.
She was the daughter of the late Robert and Mary Buoy.
Born Feb. 27, 1924, in Williamsport, Pa., she attended Milton High School.
Subsequently, she graduated from Gettysburg College and while there joined Chi Omega Sorority. Following graduation, she moved to Washington where she worked for the CIA. Shortly thereafter, she resigned her position and married Doctor Lawrence Wood.
Since 1951, she has continuously lived in Chevy Chase. She was treasurer of the Washington Area Chi Omega Alumnae Chapter for 25 years. She served on the parent/teacher boards for her children’s schools and she was involved with the American Field Service at their high school. Several years, she was an election judge at the neighborhood precinct polling place.
Her church activities included being co-leader of her circle and regular participation in the hosting of the fellowship hour after services. She was President of the Suburban Woman’s Club and when it disbanded, she joined The Woman’s Club of Chevy Chase. Margie was an avid bridge player and greatly enjoyed spending time with her family and yearly travel to New Hampshire.
She is survived by her son, Bob (Cheryl) Wood of Chevy Chase; daughter, Peggy Wardell of Kensington; grandson, Steve (Kelly) Wardell of Arlington and twin great grandsons, Christopher and Daniel.
The family is planning a memorial service at Chevy Chase Presbyterian Church later in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Salvation
Army of Milton, 30 Center St., Milton, PA 17847 or Chevy Chase Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 42043; Washington, DC 20015.
