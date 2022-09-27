Doris M. Moore

MILTON — Doris Mae Moore, 96, of Sycamore Lane, Milton, passed away on Sept. 26, 2022, at her home. Born in Dewart on Jan. 20, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Guy L. and Marian A. (Krug) Young. She was married for more than 58 years to Harold E. Moore, who preceded her in death in 2006.
Doris graduated from Watsontown High School in 1943 and from Thomas Jefferson Hospital School of Nursing in 1947. While living on Alcatraz she was employed by St. Francis Hospital in San Francisco for two years. Following her return to Milton she was employed for more than 30 years at Evangelical Community Hospital, retiring in 1988. She was a member of the Milton Lutheran Church, the Alcatraz Alumni Association, and the Thomas Jefferson Nurses Alumni Association. Doris enjoyed eating out with family and friends and early morning breakfasts with her former co-workers. She liked to travel, especially to San Francisco every five years for the Alcatraz Alumni reunion.
She is survived by her children, Marilyn K. Keiser (David) of Milton, Nancy J. Moore of Milton, John T. Moore (Billie Kay) of Bluffton, S.C., and Beth Ann Boyer (Kent) of Carolina Shores, N.C.; three grandchildren, Christy Krieger (Thomas) of Sunbury, Amy Bischof (Darrin) of Jersey Shore, and Zachary Boyer (Tamara) of Conway, S.C.; five great-grandsons, Tyler Pratt, Joshua Krieger, Nathan and Luke Bischof, and Wells Boyer; a great-great granddaughter, Journie Pratt; a sister-in-law, Joyce Reeder; three nieces; and her beloved cat, Rusty.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and a brother, Guy Young, Jr.
A gathering of friends and relatives will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday Sept. 30, at the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton. Graveside services will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers donations are requested to Evangelical Community Hospital or Cherished Cats Rescue Alliance, 230 Market St., Suite 1, Lewisburg, PA 17837
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com
