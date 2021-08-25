MILTON — Charles E. (Charlie) Johnson, 84, of Milton, entered into rest on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at RiverWoods, Lewisburg.
Born Feb. 22, 1937, in Danville, he was a son of the late Charles and Alma (Snyder) Johnson. On Dec. 3, 1976, he married the former Lynda G. Sorber, who survives.
Charlie was a graduate of Milton High School, Class of 1955.
He served in the US Navy and later the Pennsylvania National Guard.
Charlie started at American Home Foods (ConAgra) in 1955 and retired after 46 years. During this time he also owned Johnson Kart and Mini Bike shop as well as a go-kart track in Milton.
He was a member of Revival Tabernacle in Watsontown.
Charles enjoyed raising plants, flowers and vegetables.
He and his wife, Lynda, enjoyed decorating their home for the holidays and loved having large dinners with family. Some of his favorite vacations were to Branson, Mo., Niagara Falls, Disney World, Dollywood and attending shows at the Grand Ole Opry and Ryman Theater in Nashville, Tenn.
Surviving are one daughter, Annette Driestadt of Milton; two sons, Brett and Janet Johnson of Milton, and David and Tanya Johnson of Milton; two stepdaughters, Monna and Jodi Hosterman of Mifflinburg, Janene and Vincent Mannino of Charleston; three granddaughters, Rhiannon and Shawn Reichenbach of Milton, Adrienne and Josh Holbrook of Tennessee and Cassandra Johnson of Milton; grandson, Nathan Johnson of Milton; three stepgrandsons, Brandon and Rachael Rarig of Lascassas, Tenn., Jarek Curtis of Milton, and Cordell Curtis of Philadelphia; two stepgranddaughters, Tasia and David Blacksmith of Wendell, N.C. and Brielle Curtis of King of Prussia; great grandson, Damien Reichenbach of Milton; and two stepgreat-granddaughters, Zylah and Ronni Rarig of Lascassas, Tenn.
Family and friends are invited to the viewing noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, at the Adamo Funeral Home, Mifflinburg, where the funeral will be held at 1 with Pastor Jilline Bond officiating. Interment will be in the Harmony Cemetery, Milton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Charlie’s memory may be sent to Revival Tabernacle, 960 Susquehanna Trail, Watsontown, PA 17777.
To share in Charlie’s online memorial, visit www.adamofh.com. Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut Street, Mifflinburg.
