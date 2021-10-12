HUMMELSTOWN — Lance C. Moser, 47, of Hummelstown, formerly of Milton, entered into rest Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at Hershey Medical Center.
He was born Aug. 23, 1974, in Milton, a son of the late William Lee Moser and Evelyn “Lynn” (Lewis) Wagner.
Lance was a 1994 graduate of Milton High School, where he garnered honors as a wrestler, football player and journalist.
He enjoyed music, attending concerts with family and friends, and watching football – especially his beloved Nittany Lions.
Surviving is his fiancé, Ginger Hollinger; two sons, KC Moser, and Cooper Moser; sister, Dawne Griffiths; cousin, Dale and his wife Heidi Criswell; and extended family.
Funeral services will be private.
Arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg. Leave your condolences online at www.rouppfuneralhome.com.
