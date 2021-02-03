LEWISBURG — Betty L. Hook, 58, of 3946 Beaver Run Road, Lewisburg, since 1997, entered into rest at 2:50 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
She was born June 19, 1962, in Lewistown, a daughter of the late Phillip and Patricia (Heath) Grose. On Feb. 23, 1996, at the Christ’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lewisburg, she married Wayne E. Hook, who survives.
Betty was a 1981 graduate of West Snyder High School and SUN Area Vo-Tech, New Berlin.
She was employed as a custodian at Bucknell University, Lewisburg, for 21 years, and worked as a caregiver at Hope Enterprises, Williamsport.
Betty was a member of Christ’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lewisburg, where she was a leader of the Evangelism Committee and enjoyed traveling on mission trips.
She enjoyed attending the West End Fair and watching her children and grandchildren show animals. She also enjoyed traveling to participate in the state and national bowling championships.
Surviving, in addition to her husband of 24 years, are three sons and daughters-in-law, Brad and Tina Hook of Mifflinburg, Gregory and Jacqueline Kieffer of New Berlin, and John and Mallory Kieffer of New Columbia; two daughters and sons-in-law, Pamela and Matthew Lauver of New Berlin, and Lindsay and Bryan Sassaman of Germany; seven grandchildren, Bailee, Kennedie, and Sebastian Lauver, Lane, and Brylee Hook, and Hailee, and Kylie Kieffer; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Jim and Judy Grose of Middleburg, and Tom and Brenda Grose of Northumberland; three sisters and one brother-in-law, Teresa Knepp of Middleburg, Sandy and Gary Norris of Huntington, and twin sister, Peggy Arbogast of Mount Pleasant Mills; mother-in-law, Beverly Bernard of Mifflinburg; and one close cousin, Linda and her husband Mike Ferguson.
Funeral services will be conducted privately. Burial will be in the Mazeppa Union Cemetery.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Christ’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 100 S. Third St., Lewisburg, PA 17837.
Funeral arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg, PA 17844.
