LEWISBURG — Doris J. Badger, 91, formerly of Lewisburg, most recently of Grandview Nursing and Rehab, Danville, journeyed to her heavenly home on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
She was born Feb. 23, 1929, in Watsontown, a daughter of the late Vernon and Mildred (Strassner) Bennett. On April 16, 1948, she married Bright J. Badger, who survives.
Doris graduated from Watsontown High School and was the valedictorian of her class.
She loved going shopping, going out to eat and surely enjoyed having her sweets. Doris was a very social person and could always be found talking to anyone that would listen. She enjoyed baking and cooking.
Most importantly, Doris was a wonderful, loving and caring wife, mother, grandma and great-grandma that adored spending time with her family.
Surviving in addition to her husband are her children, Sherry Letteer and her husband, Garry, of Bloomsburg, Vickie Reitz and her husband, Robert, and Gary Badger and his wife, Kathy, all of Lewisburg; one sister, Phyllis Sherman, of Lewisburg; seven grandchildren, Jeremy Reitz and his wife, Margaret, Jenny Gessner and her husband, Jason, Joey Reitz and his wife, Kira, Chris Badger and his wife, Shondra, Janelle Engel and her husband, John, Matthew Letteer and his wife, Stephanie and Kimberly Houghton and her husband, Matthew; and 14 great-grandchildren, Jordan, Justin, Jace and Joel Gessner, Lily Reitz, Caleece and Colsen Engel, Tenleigh, Braelyn and Karsyn Badger, Matthew Letteer Jr., Avery Houghton, Samantha Letteer and Ella Houghton.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by one son, Scott Badger in 2002; four brothers, Harold, Donald, Ronald and Gerald Bennett; and two sisters, Lois Durlin and Janis Balliet.
Friends will be received for a walk through visitation on Monday from 11 a.m. to noon at Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home, 106 S. Second St. Lewisburg, where a funeral will be held at noon with John Engel, officiating. For everyone’s safety we ask that all attendees adhere to the social distancing guidelines and wear a mask.
Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery, New Columbia.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cronrathgrenoblefuneralhome.com.
Commented