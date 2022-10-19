MILTON — Linda L. Doebler, 75, of Milton passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at Riverwoods, Lewisburg.
Born in Clinton County on June 28, 1947, she was the daughter of the late George A. and Rozella M. (Long) Vonada.
Linda attended Lewisburg High School and had worked for Lisa’s Express. She was a member of St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church in Milton and was a volunteer for a suicide hotline.
She is survived by three sons Tracey Vonada of Mooresville, NC, George Bradley Vonada of Dallas, TX, and Blaine Mensch of Milton, and six grandchildren.
Following Linda’s wishes, private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the care of the Shaw Funeral Home 400 N. Front St. Milton.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
