WATSONTOWN — Donald A. Edinger 90, of Turbot Avenue, Watsontown, went home to be with the Lord on Sept. 12, 2022, at Milton Nursing and Rehab Center. Born in Danville on June 27, 1932, he was the son of the late Howard A. and Jennie M. (Mook) Edinger. He was married for 64 years to the former Lois Shaner, who survives.
Donald worked in bridge construction, and he served in the Air Force. He was a member of the Lewisburg Bible Church.
He is survived by his wife, Lois; four children, George (Joanne) Edinger of New Columbia, Rhonda (Scott) Lovell of Linden, Susan (Howard) Soffel of West Virginia, and Kathleen (Rick) Kuenzi of Wisconsin; 12 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a brother, and a sister.
Following Donald’s wishes there will be no services.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton and condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com
