DANVILLE - Terry D. Fry, 66, of Danville, passed away on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born Feb. 23, 1955, in Danville, he was the son of the late Donald H. and I. Jean (Tanner) Fry.
Terry was a 1973 graduate of Warrior Run High School. While in high school he attended the Vo-Tech program at Williamsport High School.
He was employed at Pennsylvania House, Lewisburg, and in his free time he enjoyed working on cars and hunting.
He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Ricky L. and Susan Fry, of Turbotville.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will take place in Washingtonville Lutheran Cemetery.
The family will provide the flowers.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 207 Broadway St., Turbotville.
