CROSSVILLE, Tenn. — Jimmy Neal Vaught, 82, of Crossville, Tenn., passed away July 30, 2021, at Parkwest Medical Center, Knoxville, Tenn.
Jim was born on June 16, 1939, in Littlefield, Texas, to the late George C. and Loretta (Scott) Vaught.
He was proud of his 45-year career at Continental Airlines, retiring in 2004. He was very conversant on the planes he was surrounded by and enjoyed discussing any civilian or military aircraft. He spent his career in Lubbock, Texas, Honolulu, Hawaii, where he met Lisa, and Houston, Texas.
Jim is survived by his wife Lisa (Shively), daughter Scarlette Dunn and son Zane Vaught, both of Honolulu, Hawaii; granddaughters, Suzanne of Colorado Springs, Colo., Ariel Dunn and Eddie Dunn of Hawaii; one great-grandson, Lucas; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Glenda and John Sheaffer of Mifflinburg; in-laws Jan and Walt Russell of Panama City, Fla., and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by brothers Paul (Charlotte) Vaught, Ted (Lorna) Vaught and sister Georgetta (Ron) Fritz.
A graveside service will be conducted following the service for father-in-law Glenn G. Shively at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 13, at the Hartleton Cemetery in Hartleton, with Pastor Richard DeVett officiating.
Arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg. Leave your condolences online at www.rouppfuneralhome.com.
