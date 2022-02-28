Margaret E. Birdsall

MILTON — Margaret Ellen “Peggy” Birdsall, 67, of Milton, departed to be with her Lord on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at her home, with family and friends at her side.
Born in Lewisburg on Jan. 27, 1955, she was the daughter of the late Alvin F. Benfer Sr and Louise (Leutze) Benfer Campbell and her stepfather Raymond B. Campbell. Peggy was married to Dennis K. Birdsall of Milton, Pa. Together they celebrated 49 years of marriage.
Peggy was a 1973 graduate of Milton High School and had worked for the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit, Weis Markets, and the Farm Credit Bureau, all in Lewisburg, Pa., prior to beginning her full-term career with the D.O.J., Federal Bureau of Prisons, starting at the United States Penitentiary in Lewisburg, Pa. She worked as a DHO Secretary, Unit Secretary in the MAB (Most Aggressive Behavior Unit), Unicor Secretary and Associate Wardens Secretary. She was then promoted to Wardens Secretary and helped activate the United States Penitentiary in Allenwood, Pa., retiring after 20 years of service. Peggy served on the start-up team for the Allenwood Penitentiary under Warden Jim Holland. Peggy soon became known as “Mom” to many of the younger officers, and she especially enjoyed working with and coaching the staff with their “paper-work” and applications for advancement to alternate positions and locations throughout the Bureau. She just enjoyed helping her colleagues advance themselves, families, and their careers. After retirement from the B.O.P., Peggy worked part-time at the ice cream parlor known as Becky’s Soft Serve in Milton, where she had an association with a vast number of customers with whom she interacted throughout the ice-cream season.
Peggy was a member of the Christ Episcopal Church in Milton. She was also a member of Watsontown Chapter No. 282, Order of the Eastern Star. She was an avid gardener, enjoying every opportunity to be out in her yard or garden. Peggy “Loved Her Kitchen,” was a great cook, and more especially, a super baker. If you ever had one of her apple pies with PSU ice-cream, it would just melt away! Peggy loved to read. It did not matter if it was one of the classics or a best new seller. She loved to relax in a comfortable chair, with a good book and a nice beverage. Peggy loved her dogs, both Yorkies and Beagles, and any others she could spoil or share a treat with! She also loved her Thursday night dinners with her dear friends from high school, “The Lancaster Girls.”
In addition to her husband Dennis, she is survived by three children, Nicole Watson of Watsontown, Jason Birdsall of New Columbia, and Tyler Birdsall of Milton; seven grandchildren Lauren Watson, Kaelyn Watson, Lindsey Birdsall, Brienna Birdsall, Gavin Birdsall, Asher Birdsall and Kendall Birdsall; a sister Susan E. Ponist of Madera; and three stepsisters, Polly Keiser of Newark, Del., Penny Vogel of Lewisburg, and Patsy Cromley of Watsontown.
She was preceded in death by a brother Alvin F. Benfer Jr., a sister Francila M. Benfer, and a stepsister Peggy Campbell.
Friends and relatives will be received on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m., with an Eastern Star service to begin at 5:50 p.m. at the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St. Milton. Friends and relatives will also be received on Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. at the Rooke Chapel, Bucknell University, Lewisburg, with the funeral beginning at 1 with Chaplain John Caudle officiating. Burial will follow in Watsontown Cemetery.
Memorial contribution in Peggy’s name may be made to St. Matthew Episcopal Church, Renovation Project/Fund. Please note: BR/ADA with your donation and mail to St Matthew’s Episcopal Church, 32 N. Front St. Box 389, Sunbury, PA 17801.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
