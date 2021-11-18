WATSONTOWN - Thomas F. McIntyre, 87, a lifelong resident of Watsontown, died Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at Watsontown Nursing and Rehab.
Born May 6, 1934 in Watsontown, he was the son of the late John and Madelyn (Allen) McIntyre. On Feb. 7, 1960, he married Diane Wright, and together, they celebrated 61 years of marriage.
Tom was a 1952 graduate of Watsontown High School. He served honorably in the United States Army and later worked for Bowman J. Ulrich Excavating.
Tom was a member of Watsontown United Methodist Church.
He was a long-time member of the Artisans Order of Mutual Protection, Watsontown No. 33. Tom enjoyed bowling and sports in his earlier years, including baseball, softball, and football. He also enjoyed watching westerns.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are one daughter, Jill Lamade and her husband, Michael, of South Williamsport; one granddaughter, Sarah Lamade and her husband, Siva Mathiyazhagan, of East Stroudsburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by one sister, Nancy Ladd.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions in Tom’s memory may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
The family is being assisted by Grenoble Funeral Home & Crematory, 308 Main St., Watsontown. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.
