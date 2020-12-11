MILTON - William R. Buffington Jr., 86, died Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Bill was the youngest of seven children born to William R. Buffington Sr. and Lucia Mae (Stevenson) Buffington. He was born March 16, 1934.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by four sisters, Anna Amanda, Geraldine, Helen and Grace; one brother, Edward, and his wife, Ginny; a niece, Darlene (Dolly) Guyer and two nephews, Dale and Gary Walters.
Bill graduated from Milton High School in 1952, then joined the Navy, where he served on the USS Buckley during the Korean War. After being honorably discharged in 1956, he returned to Milton and attended Williamsport Community College where he earned a degree in tool design.
He married Leona Brown and they had a daughter, Annette, and a son, William. Both are now living in Hawaii.
Bill never had any grandchildren but he had many nieces and nephews that he was particularly close to, including his nephew Edward L. Buffington III (Buddy) and his wife Pam and great-nephew Kevin Grant, who went to Rockwell every Wednesday and played pool with him until the virus ended that.
Bill worked at ACF, Milton, before going to Rochester, N.Y., to work for Eastman Kodak. After retiring from Kodak, he returned to Pa. and worked for Grumman, where he designed the little mail trucks that are still in use.
He loved to sing and once knew the words to many songs.
He leaves behind a very dear friend, Marge, at Rockwell and a sister, Joan V. Catherman, with whom he lived for many years before moving to Rockwell Retirement Home on April 15, 2013.
Bill will be sorely missed by his family and friends.
There will be a memorial service at a later date due to the virus, COVID-19, which continues to increase daily.
The family was assisted by Shaw Funeral Home, Milton.
