MILTON — Nancy L. Cochran, 85, of Milton, passed away Wednesday July 6, 2022, at the Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village, Lewisburg.
Born in Jersey Shore on Aug. 19, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Glen and Ruth (Miller) Karstetter. She was married to Dale C. Cochran. Together they celebrated 62 years of marriage.
Nancy was a 1954 graduate of Jersey Shore High School and a 1958 graduate of Lock Haven State Teachers College. She worked most of her career as a physical education teacher in the Milton Area School District, retiring in 1995.
She was a member of the Milton Lutheran Church. She was an avid reader, loved to cook, bake, and sew, enjoyed walking and other fitness activities, and loved ice skating in her younger years.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by a daughter, Jennifer Cochran and her spouse Nancy Lewine of Harleysville; a son, Adam Cochran and his spouse Dawn Cochran of Chantilly, Va.; and five grandchildren, Hannah Blitzer-Wright and her spouse Sam Blitzer-Wright, Jacob Blitzer, Kari Cochran, Callahan Cochran, and Kase Cochran.
She was preceded in death by a brother and a sister.
Funeral services will be announced at a later date.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
