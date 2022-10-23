John C. Bender Sr.

NEW COLUMBIA — John C. (Jack) Bender, S.r, 86, of New Columbia, entered into rest on Friday, October 21, 2022, at his residence.
Born on February 8, 1936, in Scranton, a son of the late Walter R. and Louise (Witpich) Bender. On January 17, 1969 in Scranton he married the former, Anne Davis, who survives.
He was a member of Mazeppa Union Church.
Jack was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School class of 1953.
He served his country honorably in the US Army from 1956 to 1958 during the Korean War Conflict.
Jack worked as a truck driver for 37 years, mostly with Branch Motor Express
He enjoyed military history, telling stories, and anything to do with trucks and automotive.
Surviving in addition to his loving wife, Anne, is one daughter and son-in-law, Sandy and Shawn Waltman of New Columbia; one son, John C. Bender, Jr of New Columbia; five grandchildren, Ryan, Brody, Kaitlin, Whitney, Carleena; and two great-grandchildren, Carson, and Adaleigh; a sister, Sandra Kane, nephew, Jeff Rawson; and his good friend, Frank Dominick.
Family and friends are invited to the memorial service at 1 p.m. on Friday, November 18, 2022, held at Mazeppa Union Church with Pastor Ricky Phillips officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jack's memory may be sent to Hospice of Evangelical, 235 Hospital Drive, Lewisburg, PA 17837.
To share in Jack's online memorial, please visit www.adamofh.com
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut Street, Mifflinburg.
