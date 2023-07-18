Michael Mollica

Michael “TuTu” Mollica, 51, passed away on July 16, 2023, at Geisinger Medical Center of Danville.
Born in Altoona on July 27, 1971, he was the son of Louis Mollica and Donna (Holland) Mollica. Mike was a 1989 graduate of Hollidaysburg High School and he worked as a service technician for many years. Mike was a member of Susquehanna Motorcycle Club for the past 10 years. Mike loved to ride his motorcycle as well as spend time with all his family and friends. He also enjoyed listening to and playing music.
He is survived by his two daughters, Katelynn Betz and husband Daniel Betz of Mount Carmel, and Emily Arndt and husband Collin Arndt of Delaware; his wife Angela Mollica of Milton; four stepchildren, Sarah Long, Brian Long, Marlayna Long and Michael Long; one granddaughter, Amelia Long; and one grandson, Luca Arndt.
Friends and family are welcome to a celebration of life ceremony Sunday, August 20, at Susquehanna Motorcycle Club at 12:30 p.m.
