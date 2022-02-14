NEVADA CITY, Calif. — Linda Schuyler Horning, 72, of Nevada City, Calif., passed away Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, surrounded by her husband, son and daughter-in-law.
Linda was born Sept. 1, 1949, in Turbotville, to Stanley and Hazel (Reeser) Schuyler.
She grew up on the family farm in the Village of Schuyler and graduated from Warrior Run High School in 1967, and front Mansfield University in 1971 with a degree in home economics. She later received a degree as a registered dietician from Chico state. She worked for the Women and Infant Care program based in Sutter County and then moved on to Chapa de Indian Health Center in Auburn.
Linda's interest in later years turned to writing. She self-published a booklet about canoeing down the Yuba River and then later self-published a book titled "Buhari, a Family Odyssey in Nepal." This book was about attending son Neil's wedding in Pokhara, Nepal, and then going with Neil and his wife, Sonam, on a trek around the Anna Purna loop. The trek included hiking up and over Thorang La Pass at an altitude of 17,800 feet. She also enjoyed biking and skiing up until last year.
Linda is survived by her husband, Phil, and sons, Neil Horning (Sonam) and Bob Famariss; brother, Glenn Schuyler (Sandra) of Turbotville; sisters, Shirley Schuyler Yost, of Lewisburg and Sandie Schuyler Fairman (Wally) of New Columbia.
In lieu of flowers, people wishing to contribute can donate to their local hospice as Linda was a staunch supporter of hospice and used their compassionate care in her final weeks.
