MILTON - Darlas A. (Showers) Yost, 88, of Milton, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
She was born Feb. 5, 1933, in Milton, and was the daughter of the late George W. and Arla (Solomon) Showers. Darlas married the late Lee F. Yost on Dec. 23, 1950, in the chapel at Fort Benning, Ga. They celebrated 65 years of marriage together until his death Jan. 8, 2013. Lee and Darlas resided on Poplar Avenue, Milton, for over 42 years until Lee’s death when she moved to Vertie Lane.
Darlas was a graduate of Milton High School, Class of 1951, where she was a speaker at the commencement service.
She was a member of Milton Lutheran Church and a member of the adult choir and Sunday school class. Darlas was also a member of Chef’s Silver and Gold Club and the Eastern Star. Her employment years included six years of in-home babysitting, a clerical position in the traffic department at Chef Boyardee, secretary to the principal at Milton Area Junior High School from which she retired in 1995 after 27 years of service. Afterward she worked for Roan Auctioneers Inc., Cogan Station, for 10 years retiring from that work in 2011.
Darlas was a devoted wife and mother who loved her family dearly. She enjoyed many years of camping with them and traveling with her husband discovering the beauty of God’s world. She enjoyed knitting for her loved ones, cross-stitch projects, working in her perennial flower gardens, playing games, especially cards, and her computer.
Darlas is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Dr. Robert W. and Dr. Bonnie (Blazer) Yost of Indianapolis, Ind. and David N. and Evelyn (Bridge) Yost of Milton; one daughter and son-in-law, Leesa J. and John Bankert of Columbia, S.C;, seven grandchildren and their spouses, J. Michael and Rhiannon Bankert, of Indianapolis, Ind., Jason and Teresa Bankert, of Danville, Jessica and Douglas Weidman, of Lanse, Julie LaNunziata of Loveland, Ohio, Eric and Kylie Fisher of Tunkhannon, Ashley and Brian Chandler of Milton and Michelle Yost-Rowe and Danny Rowe of Indianapolis, Ind.; 12 great-grandchildren, Salvatore and Lorenzo LaNunziata, Gianna and Vincent Bankert, Isaac, Liam and Grant Bankert, Elijah and Christopher Chandler, Maya and Lucas Fisher and BonnieAnn Lucille Rowe; one brother and sister-in-law; Norman and Lois Showers, of Milton; and loved ones Donald and Peggy Fisher of Milton.
In addition to her parents and husband, Darlas was preceded in death by one daughter, Laurie L. Fisher; one great-grandson, Owen R. Fisher; two brothers, Delbert G. Showers and Richard G. Showers; and one sister, Joyce M. Hendershot.
Elijah dearly loved his “Gigi” who he gave that name to and she loved. He would stop by to visit her every day and would never leave without giving her a hug. Darlas was so loved by many and will be dearly missed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Milton Lutheran Church, 100 Mahoning St., Milton, PA 17847 or to a charity of one’s choice.
A gathering of friends and family will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at Milton Lutheran Church, 100 Mahoning St., Milton, followed by the funeral at 11 with the Rev. Gary Schaeffer officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery, New Columbia. Arrangements are being handled by Dale Ranck Cremation & Funeral Care, 125 N. Front St., Milton. For online condolences, visit www.DaleRanck.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.