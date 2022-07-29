Florence M. Benfer

WATSONTOWN — Florence Marion (Leiby) Benfer 89 of Watsontown, PA, passed away on July 23, 2022. She was born June 10, 1933, in Elimsport, daughter of Myron and Mary Hazel Leiby.
She passed away peacefully at the Gatehouse Hospice with her beloved nieces Glenda Stroud and Sue Miller by her side. She was a resident of Warrior Run Manor, where she enjoyed playing dominoes, bingo and all things Elvis.
She is survived by daughters Kandy (John) Gardner of Essex, MD, and Ruth Benfer, of Cincinnati, OH; Grandsons Jason Gardner, Nicholas (Chelsea) Gardner, Riley Hinkley; granddaughter Mallory Hinkley; great-grandson Lincoln Hinkley; great-granddaughter Charlie Gardner; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father; five brothers, Walter Miller, Paul Miller, Daniel Leiby, James Leiby and Myron (Dutch) Leiby; and sisters Helen Blank and Dorthy Leiby.
The family will have a small private service at a later date, with burial at the Elimsport Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 124 Main St., Watsontown. www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com
