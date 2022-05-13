Lisa A. Meade

MILTON — Lisa A. (Santa Maria) Meade, 60, of Park Ave, Milton, went to be with her father in heaven on May 7, 2022, at Geisinger CMC in Scranton.
Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Dec. 7, 1961 she was the daughter of Marilyn (DiVenti) Santa Maria of Florida and the late Dominick Santa Maria. She was married to Ronney Meade who survives.
Lisa was a graduate of South Shore High School in Brooklyn and attended Brooklyn College. She was a homemaker. She liked doing jigsaw puzzles and going on vacations. Lisa loved her time spent with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Ronney; her mother, Marilyn; seven children, Janine Hassan of Milton, Joseph Hassan of Milton, Jawana Meade of Milton, Ronney Meade of Milton, Jennifer Meade of Milton, Harold Meade of Nevada, and Robert Meade of Milton; a brother, Raymond Santa Maria of Scranton; a sister, Susan Oher of Long Island; six grandchildren, Jaiden DeCosmo, Julianna Grove, Marilyn Grove, Samuel DeSilva, Zaniyah DeSilva, and Hezekiah DeSilva; and five nephews and nieces, Salvatore, Dominic, Emma, Michael, and Christina.
Friends and relatives will be received from 9 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 17, at St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church, 102 Lower Market St., Milton, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. with Pastor Marc Snyder officiating.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton, and condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com
