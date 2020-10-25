WATSONTOWN — Shirley A. Long, 84, of Center Street, Watsontown, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at UPMC Williamsport.
Born April 5, 1936, in Watsontown, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Dorothy (Mull) Young. She was married on May 21, 1955 to Charles V. Long Sr., who preceded her in death on Sept. 9, 2015.
Shirley was a 1954 graduate of Watsontown High School. She was a homemaker.
She is survived by four sons, Charles V. Long Jr. and wife, Christine, of Milton, Thomas H. Long of Williamsport, James A. Long and partner, Joseph DeRosa, of Toms River, N.J., and Gregory S. Long and wife, Cristal, of Williamsport; a brother, William Young of Milton; her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Friends and relatives will be received from 2 to 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
