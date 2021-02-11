LAUREL, Del. —Edward G. Springer, age 83, of Laurel, Del., passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021.
He was the son of the late Ray and Grace (Miller) Springer, of Milton. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Harold and Lewis Springer.
Ed Retired from the DuPont Experimental Station in Wilmington.
He was an active member of the Lions Club and currently with the Harrington Lions Club. He was a member of Franklin Lodge No. 12, A F & A M in Georgetown.
Ed is survived by his wife, Delores O’Neal Springer; a son, Edward Wayne Springer; a daughter, Elizabet Kay Grabowski (Richard, two grandsons, Matthew Thomas Grabowski (Jaclyn) and Ryan Patrick Grabowski (Noriko)); and five great-grandchildren, Kate, Jack, Ellyana, Ian and Hana.
Funeral services and burial will be private with a celebration of life held at a later time.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations may be made to Centenary UM Church, 200 W. Market St, Laurel, DE 19956 or Leader Dog; for the Blind, 1039 S. Rochester Road, Rochester Hills, MI 48307.
