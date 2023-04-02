MILTON — Joseph P. Solomon 84, of Woodsedge Drive, Milton passed away on March 31, 2023, at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg. Born in Lancaster on March 31, 1939, he was the son of the late Oren B. and Bernadine C. (Reich) Solomon. He was married on September 14, 1963, to the former Mary Ann Hertz, who survives. Joe came into this world on March 31 surrounded by his family, and he left this world on March 31 surrounded by his family.
Joe was a 1957 graduate of Montandon High School, and he served in the PA Army National Guard from 1955-1966. He worked at and then owned Sunbury Tire Service. He also worked as a civilian contractor for the PA Army National Guard/. He was a member of the Milton Lutheran Parish. Joe enjoyed taking walks, traveling and his golden retrievers. He was famous for his sweet tooth. He enjoyed time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren. He enjoyed attending all of their activities.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann; three sons, Gregory and wife, Kelly of Milton, Jeffrey and wife, Seleca of Danville, and Scott and wife, Amy of New Columbia; six grandchildren, Brock A. Solomon of Mifflinburg, Eric J. Solomon of Watsontown, Rachel N. Carr of Muncy, Ryan Solomon of Muncy, Caitlyn S. Solomon of Milton, and Morgan E. Solomon of New Columbia; two brothers, David of Michigan, and Gerald of Lancaster; a sister, Christine Snyder of Milton; and seven great-grandchildren, Isaiah, Eliza and Matthias Solomon, Evan and Greenly Solomon, Luca and Layla Carr..
Joe was preceded in death by two brothers, Bernard and Andrew; and three sister, Mary Ann Solomon, Jane Houser and Barbara Conner.
Graveside services with military honors will be held on April 14 at 11 a.m. in Milton Cemetery with the Rev. Gary Schaeffer officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations, if desired, are requested to the ASPCA or Milton Lutheran Church Abiding Memorial Fund.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton, PA and condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com
