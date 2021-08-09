BLOOMSBURG — Phyllis Dawn Moore, 93, of Bloomsburg, passed away Sunday Aug. 8, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born July 2, 1928, in Bloomsburg, a daughter of the late Clarence and Leona Dawson.
She graduated from Bloomsburg High School. Phyllis owned Jerseytown Tavern with her husband from 1973 until 1984, then worked at Country Maid Sports Wear in Danville.
Phyllis was a member of Paradise UCC. She enjoyed crocheting and making crafts with her husband.
On Nov. 26, 1947, she married David A. Moore, with whom she was married for 68 years before he passed away in 2016. Together they had six children, 14 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, 27 great-great-grandchildren.
She will be remembered by three children, Mike Moore and wife Georgie of Bloomsburg, Patricia Zwalkuski and husband Frank of Bloomsburg, and Mark Moore and wife Evelyn; and two daughters-in-law, Sue Moore and Darla Moore.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, as well as her husband David, three sons, John, Daniel, and Timothy Moore, and 12 brothers and sisters.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, at Bunnell Funeral Home Inc., 179 E. Main St., Millville, with Pastor Douglas Schader officiating. Burial will follow at Elan Memorial Park. Family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Family and friends may send online condolences to bunnellfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers contributions in her memory may be sent to Paradise United Church of Christ, 8105 Paradise Road, Milton, PA, 17847, where she was a lifetime member.
