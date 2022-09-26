MILTON — Doris J. Bomboy, 77, of Milton, passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at UPMC Williamsport Hospital.
Born June 16, 1945 in Delaware Township, she was the daughter of the late Harold L. and Ruth M. (Mauser) Rathmell. On June 29, 1968, she married Fred T. Bomboy and together they celebrated 51 years of marriage, until his passing on Nov. 30, 2019.
Doris was a graduate of Warrior Run High School. She worked at several industries throughout the local area. Doris was an active member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Watsontown.
She enjoyed crocheting and most of all loved spending time with all of her family.
Doris is survived by her two sons: Andrew T. Bomboy and his wife Karen, of Jersey Shore, and Matthew W. Bomboy and his wife April, of Watsontown; four grandchildren, Mackenzie, Cooper, Blake, and Nathan Bomboy; and sister-in-law: Deidre Rathmell.
Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her four brothers, Lee, Harold Lamar, Roy, and Dale Rathmell, who passed away on Saturday Sept. 25, 2022; and one sister, Ruth Marie Bomboy.
There will be a graveside service at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, at Delaware Run Cemetery, 6590 Musser Lane, Watsontown, with Rev. Steven Middernacht, officiating.
In lieu of flowers the family suggest donations in her memory be made to SPCA Lycoming County, https://www.lycomingspca.org/donate/.
