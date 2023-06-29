William B. Fisher

ALLENWOOD — William Boyd “Bill” Fisher Sr., 82, of Allenwood, died Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at the Gatehouse, Williamsport.
He was born March 3, 1941, in White Deer, a son of the late Richard and Jennie (Huff) Fisher. On April 2, 1991, he married the former Debra Campbell, who survives. Together they celebrated 32 years of marriage.
Bill was a 1959 graduate of Milton High School and served honorably in the United States Navy aboard the USS Charles R. Ware. He worked as owner/operator of Fisher Sheet Metal.
He was a member of the Masonic Lodge #401 F&AM, Watsontown, the Williamsport Consistory, and the Sheet Metal Workers International Association.
Bill enjoyed woodworking, boating and fishing. He took pilot lessons and even built his own airplane. Bill collected instruments and took great pleasure in playing bluegrass music. He loved socializing with everyone and anyone, claiming to never have met a stranger.
Surviving in addition to his wife are five children, Donna (Wally) Adams, of Sanger, TX, Janice (Ernest) Ruppenthal, of Ottawa, ON, William Fisher Jr., of Atlanta, GA, Joyce (Marc) Ahrens, of Kennesaw, GA, and Dustin Reibsome, of Watsontown; one sister, Rinda Lyman, of Lewisburg; and six grandchildren Joseph (Emily) Sanders; Thomas (Clara) Sanders, Noel and Grace Ruppenthal, and Rebecca and Emma Ahrens.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by three sisters, Janet Derr, and two in infancy, Ruby and Roxy; and one brother-in-law Robert Lyman.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
The family is being assisted by Grenoble Funeral Home & Crematory, 308 Main St. Watsontown.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.